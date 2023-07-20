BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), a 100-year-old academic institution of the region, has always strived for the promotion and development of local literature and arts. Vice Chancellor the IUB Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob expressed these views at the launching ceremony of Prof. Imran Bashir's book "Sitaron Pay Jo Daltay Hain Kamand", held here Thursday.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the IUB was a largest higher education institution of the Indian sub-continent with which many talented personalities were associated. This institution has been patronizing local poets and writers since the days of Nawab in Bahawalpur. In the last few years, following this tradition, the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival was inaugurated in which local poets, writers, and artists associated with Mahfil e Mushara, regional music, theater and fine arts were invited and presented their art, he added.

The VC said that a platform was provided to showcase the essence, adding that the University published books by local authors and organized events to launch and celebrate them.

Currently, there are 20 such books in print that are written by local personalities, he told.

Chairman Department of Pakistan Studies Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani said the book covers the educational and social services of Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. He rendered commendable services in the establishment of the Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Technology Rahim Yar Khan in Bahawalpur Division and the development and expansion of the IUB, he expressed.

Writer Prof. Imran Bashir said that Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob's educational services and the promotion of knowledge and literature and the patronage of scholars by the University was a very welcome initiative.

Renowned poet Tahir Shaheer specially participated in the event and captivated the audience with his poetry.