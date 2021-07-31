Dr Atta asks people to observe SOPs to avert Delta variant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology cum Head of Corona Task Force Chairman Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman on Friday urged the people to observe social distancing and standard operating procedures (SOPs), for averting bad affects of Delta (Indian) coronavirus variant.

Talking to a news channel, he said Delta variant was emerging from India and hitting many countries. He said vaccination and adopting precautionary measures was the best solution to protect the people from this coronavirus variant.

He pointed out that all vaccines have the efficacy to protect from the Delta variant, but there's still a chance of contracting coronavirus.

Replying to a question about safety measure against the virus, he said Covid-19 vaccination,social distancing, wearing mask and act upon the SOPs properly, was the only solution to protect people from this deadly virus.

He suggested that people should visit hospitals, vaccination centers for inoculation of any type of vaccination available in the market.