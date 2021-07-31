UrduPoint.com

Dr Atta Asks People To Observe SOPs To Avert Delta Variant

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:20 AM

Dr Atta asks people to observe SOPs to avert Delta variant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology cum Head of Corona Task Force Chairman Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman on Friday urged the people to observe social distancing and standard operating procedures (SOPs), for averting bad affects of Delta (Indian) coronavirus variant.

Talking to a news channel, he said Delta variant was emerging from India and hitting many countries. He said vaccination and adopting precautionary measures was the best solution to protect the people from this coronavirus variant.

He pointed out that all vaccines have the efficacy to protect from the Delta variant, but there's still a chance of contracting coronavirus.

Replying to a question about safety measure against the virus, he said Covid-19 vaccination,social distancing, wearing mask and act upon the SOPs properly, was the only solution to protect people from this deadly virus.

He suggested that people should visit hospitals, vaccination centers for inoculation of any type of vaccination available in the market.

Related Topics

India Technology Visit Market All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

52 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy, PMSA successfully recovers stranded ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA successfully recovers stranded crew members of Merchant Vess ..

19 minutes ago
 European Council Chief, Israeli President Discuss ..

European Council Chief, Israeli President Discuss 'New Phase in Relations'

30 minutes ago
 PTI to be in leading role in alliance with like-mi ..

PTI to be in leading role in alliance with like-minded in Sindh: SAPM

30 minutes ago
 Sindh govt should convince people for COVID jab: S ..

Sindh govt should convince people for COVID jab: Senator Buppi

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.