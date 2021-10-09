UrduPoint.com

Dr Atta Expresses Concern Over Increasing Number Of Dengue Patients

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

Dr Atta expresses concern over increasing number of dengue patients

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Prime Minister's National Task Force on Science and Technology Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Friday expressed concerns over the increasing number of dengue cases after each passing day as it was contagious disease.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the cases of dengue were reported across the globe while Pakistan has organized to control in a decent manner.

He emphasized that the only way to prevent this viral infection was to ensure cleanliness of surroundings, adding that government through its surveillance and public awareness campaigns against dengue, also advising on water conservation to prevent the spread of virus.

Dr Atta-ur-Rehman urged the people must fulfill its responsibilities and eliminate the "hotspots" that breed mosquitoes in and around their houses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Dengue Technology Water Government

Recent Stories

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

17 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in A ..

UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in Afghanistan - Spokesman

17 minutes ago
 Newcastle dream big after Saudi-led takeover despi ..

Newcastle dream big after Saudi-led takeover despite human rights fears

30 minutes ago
 Biden signs law supporting mystery 'Havana Syndrom ..

Biden signs law supporting mystery 'Havana Syndrome' victims

30 minutes ago
 IMF approves fourth round of debt relief for poor ..

IMF approves fourth round of debt relief for poor countries

30 minutes ago
 National Resilience Day observed in Gilgit by UNDP ..

National Resilience Day observed in Gilgit by UNDP's GLOF-II project

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.