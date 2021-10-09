Dr Atta expresses concern over increasing number of dengue patients

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Prime Minister's National Task Force on Science and Technology Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Friday expressed concerns over the increasing number of dengue cases after each passing day as it was contagious disease.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the cases of dengue were reported across the globe while Pakistan has organized to control in a decent manner.

He emphasized that the only way to prevent this viral infection was to ensure cleanliness of surroundings, adding that government through its surveillance and public awareness campaigns against dengue, also advising on water conservation to prevent the spread of virus.

Dr Atta-ur-Rehman urged the people must fulfill its responsibilities and eliminate the "hotspots" that breed mosquitoes in and around their houses.