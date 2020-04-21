Dr Atta lauds Govt performance to combat with COVID-19

Chairman of Prime Minister's National Task Force on Science and Technology Professor Dr Atta-ur-Rehman Monday congratulated the government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for efficiently handling the issue of coronavirus outbreak in the country by taking solid steps to control the pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman of Prime Minister's National Task Force on Science and Technology Professor Dr Atta-ur-Rehman Monday congratulated the government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for efficiently handling the issue of coronavirus outbreak in the country by taking solid steps to control the pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he appreciated the government policies to successfully fight against the pandemic and enforing lockdown to reduce its ratio in the country .

The chairman said the death percentage of COVID-19 in the country was very low as compared to other countries of the world.

He said the various universities were carrying out research to find out the solutions of the coronavirus and added it was too early to say that hot weather would eliminate the disease.

Dr Atta-ur-Rehman said the social distancing was vital to cope and contain the COVID-19.