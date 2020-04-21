UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Atta Lauds Govt Performance To Combat With COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:24 AM

Dr Atta lauds Govt performance to combat with COVID-19

Chairman of Prime Minister's National Task Force on Science and Technology Professor Dr Atta-ur-Rehman Monday congratulated the government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for efficiently handling the issue of coronavirus outbreak in the country by taking solid steps to control the pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman of Prime Minister's National Task Force on Science and Technology Professor Dr Atta-ur-Rehman Monday congratulated the government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for efficiently handling the issue of coronavirus outbreak in the country by taking solid steps to control the pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he appreciated the government policies to successfully fight against the pandemic and enforing lockdown to reduce its ratio in the country .

The chairman said the death percentage of COVID-19 in the country was very low as compared to other countries of the world.

He said the various universities were carrying out research to find out the solutions of the coronavirus and added it was too early to say that hot weather would eliminate the disease.

Dr Atta-ur-Rehman said the social distancing was vital to cope and contain the COVID-19.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister World Technology Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Air Arabia repatriates Emiratis from India

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

1 hour ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts over 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests ..

1 hour ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.