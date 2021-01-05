Dr Atta stresses for social distancing measures for Air travelers

Famed Pakistani scientist and Chairman of Prime Minister Imran Khan's National Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Atta-Ur-Rehman on Tuesday stressed for adopting of social distancing measures during air travel

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Famed Pakistani scientist and Chairman of Prime Minister Imran Khan's National Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Atta-Ur-Rehman on Tuesday stressed for adopting of social distancing measures during air travel.

Dr Atta urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Talking to a Private news channel,he said ,"We must follow the instructions of the NCOC for avoiding mass gatherings, within our families and adhere to the coronavirus SOPs and take special care of those showing symptoms." He said that all political parties should avoid public gatherings and asked the authorities concerned to impose 144 section to limit the political public meetings.

He urged upon the traders, Airports and School administrations to play their important role in getting the SOPs implemented.

"As long as the pandemic exists we have to live with it and the only way to live safely with the virus is to follow the precautionary measures and the SOPs strictly," Dr Atta said.

The media has been doing exceptional service by spreading awareness against COVID-19 and has acted as a valuable stakeholder in helping the government in its initiatives but there is dire need to extend this awareness at school levels to educate students about Covid-19 precautions after its reopening, he added.

Replying to a question, he said vaccine is yet not available in many countries including Pakistan which takes time but precautions against coronavirus is the key to control the disease.