Dr Atta Ur Rehmean stresses higher learning institutions to adopt modern technology in education system

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Ex-Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Prof. Dr. Atta Ur Rehman Friday emphasized upon the higher learning institutions of the country to adopt modern technology in the education system adding that the progressive countries are moving towards rapid development in all sector by applying advanced methods.

He emphasized this while speaking online during the literacy fiesta and panel discussion titled “Higher Education and Knowledge Economy” organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam in collaboration with Rotaract Club.

He said at present biotechnology, animal genomics and tissue culture technology are needed in the country. Agriculture is now moving towards genetically modified technology and added that the students should have to spend 500 hours in the industry during teaching and internship.

Dr. Atta Ur Rehman informed that he proposed a project worth 13 billion rupees to HEC for grant of scholarships to students during Masters and PhD as well as internships and modern technology opportunities for economic development.

He said during last 20 years, we are 20 percent ahead of India in research publications, he informed and added that international experts have rated the research performance of Pakistan scholars as better than Brazil, India, Russia and China.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Ariculture University Dr. Fateh Marri while addressing the participants said that in the modern world, professionals and graduates with modern skills, technological knowledge and life skills will be the reason for the development of their countries. Now people with abilities and better attitudes will be able to compete, he said.

Among others, National Professor Dr. Bhavani Shankar Chaudhary, Former Vice Chancellor of Mehran Engineering University Jamshoro and Meritorious Professor Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Vice-Chancellor of Sufi University of Modern Science Bhitshah Dr. Parveen Munshi, Muhammad Imran Khan, Shahzeb Khan, Dr. Zia-ul-Hassan Shah and Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito also share their views on the occasion.

