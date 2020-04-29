Dr Attaur Rehman optimistic about success of clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Task Force on Science and Technology Chairman Dr Attaur Rehman Tuesday expressed the hope that the clinical trials for Chloroquin and other anti-viral drugs conducted by the force would be successful in Pakistan in couple of weeks as it had success rate of 93 percent after applying to 1063 coronavirus patients in France.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the trials were being conducted under the supervision of Dr Javed Akram of Lahore University of Health Sciences.

He said that his Task Force had establish a testing center at Virology Institute of Karachi University where they have received some serious reports of 25 to 30 percent positive symptoms from hot areas of Karachi-East and South regions.

All such areas across the country were regularly being monitored and identified by the National Command Center, Dr Atta told.

He also added that till breakthrough in this regard, the spread of coronavirus could only be controlled by strictly following the SOPs and advisory of the Federal as well as provincial governments.