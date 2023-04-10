Close
Dr Attiq-ur-Rehman Passes Away

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Dr Attiq-ur-Rehman passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The elder brother of former Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) late Qazi Hussain Ahmad, Dr Attiq-ur-Rehman died, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The deceased was the brother of the late Maulana Abdul Qadoos, late Dr Abdul Sabooh and father of Salman Ahmad and Dr Adnan Ahmad.

His funeral prayers would be offered today (Monday) at 9:30 P.M in Masjid Zaid Bin Haris, Zahid Market, Phase-2 Hayatabad. Fateha Khwani would be offered in his residence House No.292, Street No.8, Sector H-1, Phase-2 near Sunday Bazaar at Hayatabad.

