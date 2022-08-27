UrduPoint.com

Dr. Ayesha Sohail Registrar University Of (UAJK) Proceeds To US To Attend Int'l Women Leadership Program

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 07:49 PM

The Prominent Kashmiri academician and Registrar University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sohail proceeded to United States here the other day in order to attend the Michigan State University's Visiting International Professional Program for "Pakistan Women Leadership in Higher Education".

According to details, this program aims to train women leaders in higher education to enhance their administrative capabilities in attaining senior leadership positions such as vice chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor, rector, or pro-rector in the field of Education.

The participants of the training program will get the opportunity to make a network with women leaders at U.S. universities throughout the duration of the program and get benefit from their skill and know how on modern lines.

For participating in this program, some 25 university women leaders from diverse academics and leadership backgrounds across Pakistan have been selected among 200 applicants following a three-month selection process.

The International Professional Program has been designed in collaboration with the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) Islamabad and being funded by the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan.

It offers a rich professional development and exchange for senior women leaders across Pakistan in higher education.

It is worth mentioning here that Dr. Ayesha Sohail is already a recipient of several international and national scholarships and awards. She has represented Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan at various international forums of higher education.

Dr. Sohail had completed her PhD in Linguistics from University of Sheffield, UK in 2011 and served the UAJK in different capacities. She has made remarkable contributions in the field of research and institutional development.

Moreover, Dr. Sohail has won number of higher education grants for her quality research work besides supervising sizeable number of PhDs and M.Phil scholars.

