ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Prominent Kashmiri academician and Registrar University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sohail left for United States on Friday to attend Michigan State University's Visiting International Professional Program for "Pakistan Women Leadership in Higher Education".

According to a press release, the program aimed to train women leaders in higher education to enhance their administrative capabilities in attaining senior leadership positions such as vice chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor, rector, or pro-rector.

The participants of the training program will get the opportunity to network with women leaders at U.S. universities throughout the duration of the program.

For the program, 25 university women leaders from diverse academic and leadership backgrounds across Pakistan have been selected among 200 applicants following a three-month selection process.

The International Professional Program has been designed in collaboration with the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) and being funded by the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan.

It offers a rich professional development and exchange for senior women leaders across Pakistan in higher education.

Dr. Ayesha Sohail is already a recipient of several international and national scholarships and awards.

She has represented Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan at various international forums of higher education.

Dr. Sohail had completed her PhD in Linguistics from University of Sheffield, UK in 2011 and served the UAJK in different capacities. She has made remarkable contributions in the field of research and institutional development.

Moreover, Dr. Sohail has won number of higher education grants for her quality research work besides supervising sizeable number of PhDs and M.Phil scholars.