Dr Azhar Commits Suicide After Killing His Daughter

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:39 PM

Renowned psychiatrist Dr Azhar Hussain allegedly committed suicide after killing his daughter over some domestic disputes at Justice Hameed colony here on Friday afternoon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Renowned psychiatrist Dr Azhar Hussain allegedly committed suicide after killing his daughter over some domestic disputes at Justice Hameed colony here on Friday afternoon.

Firstly, Dr Azhar killed his daughter Dr Alizey Haider and later on ended his life by the same weapon.

He was about 66.

Dr Azhar got retirement from Nishtar hospital some five to six years back as professor of psychiatry and was practicing at his residence located at Justice Hameed colony. The body of his daughter was shifted to Nishtar medical university mortuary for autopsy.

After the incident, police reached the site with forensic teams and started investigation into the incident.

When contacted SSP Investigation, Aamir Khan Niazi confirmed that after murdering his daughter, Dr Azhar Hussain committed suicide over family issue as per initial reports. He was suffering from some mental ailments for last three to four years.

He said that the police were further interrogating to ascertain actual cause of the incident.

Nishtar Medical University Acting VC, Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood told APP, that Dr Alizey Haider, mother of three, was only daughter of Dr Azhar and was doing her FCPS from Nishtar medical university. Her husband is also doctor at Nishtar hospital.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the incident.

