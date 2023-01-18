Dr Azhar visits Kotli hospital to inspect facilities

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Murree Dr Azhar Mehmood Abbasi on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital(THQ) Kotli Sattian and checked the patients' facilities there

He inspected the Polio counter at the hospital and appreciated the performance of the anti-Polio teams for the best arrangements.

Azhar said the anti-Polio campaign's success would help promote a healthy society.