Open Menu

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Visits HM Khawaja Library

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 06:28 PM

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho visits HM Khawaja Library

Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho visited HM Khawaja Library and Museum

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho visited HM Khawaja Library and Museum. On the occasion, Provincial Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said that all possible measures are being taken to provide better entertainment facilities to the people of Shaheed Benazirabad District.

Provincial Minister instructed the Deputy Commissioner that immediate steps should be taken to provide more facilities in HM Khawaja Museum .

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon informed the provincial minister that by visiting the museum last week, measures have been taken to ensure electricity supply and cleanliness in the museum.

He further informed that HM Khawaja Library and the work of the park in the premises of the museum is going on which will be completed soon.

The provincial minister expressed her satisfaction with the work of the library and museum and issued instructions to the district administration for further improvement.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Population Welfare All

Recent Stories

Barrister Naseem Bajwa’s Book "Europe Ki Diary" ..

Barrister Naseem Bajwa’s Book "Europe Ki Diary" rekindles passion for national ..

9 minutes ago
 President Zardari arrives in Quetta

President Zardari arrives in Quetta

9 minutes ago
 Nayyar Bukhari stresses for unity among all politi ..

Nayyar Bukhari stresses for unity among all political parties to steer country o ..

9 minutes ago
 Truck driver looted after failed encounter

Truck driver looted after failed encounter

8 minutes ago
 A.D Pirzada stresses education and training for vi ..

A.D Pirzada stresses education and training for visually impaired children

8 minutes ago
 Operations coordinator, ICRC Asia Pacific Region c ..

Operations coordinator, ICRC Asia Pacific Region calls on Chairman PRCS

8 minutes ago
SIU arrests murder-robbery suspect

SIU arrests murder-robbery suspect

8 minutes ago
 Police apprehended gang involved in mobile phone s ..

Police apprehended gang involved in mobile phone snatching, 09 recovered

8 minutes ago
 Facilitation center to be operational from 9 am to ..

Facilitation center to be operational from 9 am to 9 pm: CDA Chief

21 minutes ago
 RMI Inter-College Male, Female Games begin in colo ..

RMI Inter-College Male, Female Games begin in colorful opening ceremony

21 minutes ago
 More than 111 million collected in govt dues in Ap ..

More than 111 million collected in govt dues in April

21 minutes ago
 US officials discuss bilateral cooperation with KP ..

US officials discuss bilateral cooperation with KP Governor

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan