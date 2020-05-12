UrduPoint.com
Dr. Azra Pechuho Pays Tributes To Nurses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 09:29 PM

Dr. Azra Pechuho pays tributes to Nurses

Sindh Minister for Health, Dr Azra Pechuho, paid glowing tributes to the Nurses on the occasion of International Day of Nurses being marked on Tuesday across the world

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Health, Dr Azra Pechuho, paid glowing tributes to the Nurses on the occasion of International Day of Nurses being marked on Tuesday across the world.

She said that the nurses today deserved tributes, according to a press release here.

She said that the World Health Organization (WHO) had delcared 2020 as a year of the Nurses.

Dr. Azra Pechuho had asked the people to come forward and become the voice of the nurses together.

Voice of a nurse drew attension towards the health, she remarked.

The minister said that the nurses were loyally performing their duties to fight against coronavirus.

It was our responsibility to give them a feeling of protection and encourage theirmorale.

