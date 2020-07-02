Dr. Azra Pechuho reviews Expanded Programme on Immunization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho chaired a Quarterly Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) meeting here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by EOC Coordinator Fayyaz Abbasi, Program Director EPI Dr. Akram Sultan, Dr. Altaf Bosam of NEOC, All DHOs of Sindh, Aziz Memon of Rotary International, Dr. Khalid Shafi of Pakistan Paediatric Association, District EPI Focal Persons, Technical officers from WHO, UNICEF, BMGF, JSI, IRD, TKF, ACASUS and other technical partners, according to a news release.

Dr. Azra Pechuho reviewed the progress of EPI in the last quarter and focussed on the impact of COVID-19 on EPI and routine immunization.

She was informed that the EPI services have not been suspended during the spread of COVID-19 as per her instructions however, the programme had slowed down in Sindh during the first two months due to Covid 19.

She reviewed the data during the meeting which showed a reduced rate of vacation across the province during April and May.

The Minister emphasized that even though the vaccination rate has increased in the past one month, it is still not up to the mark as people are scared of visiting facilities and that needs to be improved.

She also directed the EOC Coordinator Fayyaz Abbasi and Program Director EPI to resolves issues related to vaccinators in Sindh.

She also directed the DHOs that no negligence will be tolerated.

Program Director EPI Dr. Akram Sultan informed the Minister that with WHOs support, extended outreach services were launched in all districts from 15th to 27th June where 200,000 children under the age of 2 were vaccinated against 10 diseases. He also informed her that extensive monitoring is in process in all districts and all EPI officials are visiting field sites to make sure that the programme is being run smoothly.

Dr. Akram Sultan added that EPI with the support of Indus Health Network now has mobile Vaccination Units/Vans available in high risk Union Councils of Karachi. Furthermore, EPI has begun communicating with families through print and electronic media to raise awareness on importance of vaccination and information on functional centres across the province.