Dr. Azra Pechuho Visits 50-bedded Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:12 PM

Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho visited the Sindh government 50-bedded Hospital Landhi Corridor where she vaccinated children to protect them from polio and also monitored the EPI centre at the hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho visited the Sindh government 50-bedded Hospital Landhi Corridor where she vaccinated children to protect them from polio and also monitored the EPI centre at the hospital.

Landhi UC 2 is one of the 8 super high risk UCs for polio in Karachi and is also the union council where the only case of polio has been reported in 2020 in the city. The Minister checked the vaccination facility and spoke to doctors and patients present there about the importance of immunization for children and the protection they offer against childhood diseases.

"Two drops of the polio vaccine should be given to every child during every campaign and doctors must ensure the same during routine immunization.

Children must receive these life saving routine vaccines so that they could be protected against diseases like measles, typhoid, polio and others. This was what we need to ensure a healthy future for Pakistan's children," she said.

The Minister was accompanied by Secretary Health Dr. Kazmi Jatoi, Coordinator EOC Sindh Mr. Fayaz Abbasi, Deputy Commissioners Malir Mr. Ganwar Laghari, Technical Focal Person Federal EOC Dr. Altaf Bossan, Technical Focal Person Sindh EOC Dr. Ahmed Ali Sheikh, Team Lead UNICEF Sindh polio Dr. Shoukat Ali, Team Lead NSTOP Dr. Zameer Phul and others.

