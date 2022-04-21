UrduPoint.com

Dr Azra Pehchuho Inaugurated JSMU Mortuary

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Dr Azra Pehchuho inaugurated JSMU Mortuary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Thursday inaugurated the new mortuary at Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU).

The minister was received by Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon alongwith Executive Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center Professor Shahid Rasul and other officials .

Vice Chancellor Professor Amjad Siraj Memon gave a detailed tour of the facility and briefed about the mortuary's state-of-the-art infrastructure.

He further added that the JSMU mortuary is designed not only for preserving human bodies and Autopsy practice, but will also serve the purpose of increasing training opportunities for medico-legal professionals and students within the forensic mortuary practice.

While inaugurating the facility, Dr Azra Pechuho praised the JSMU leadership.

Sindh Health Department is working to improve and renovate the mortuaries in Sindh government hospitals, she added.

Jinnah Sindh Medical University's new mortuary is a state-of-the-art facility.

The contemporary and easily accessible JSMU Mortuary has installed modern chillers for storing up to seven human bodies. It also includes a fully equipped autopsy suite with two procedure tables. Right above the autopsy suite, a specially designed gallery allows for in person observation of a post-mortem procedure.

The gallery is accessible from inside the University and can accommodate up to 50 persons at a time. Medical students, forensic experts, and medico legal officers can benefit from this facility. The building also contains a reception and office space for medico legal and forensic personnel.

