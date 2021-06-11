UrduPoint.com
Dr. Azra Reviews Hepatitis Prevention Programme

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Dr. Azra reviews Hepatitis Prevention Programme

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Pechuho reviewed 'Hepatitis Prevention and Control' programme here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Health, Secretary Health and DG Health.

The programme has established treatment centers at teaching district and tehsil hospital level, where screening, vaccination, diagnostic and treatment services are provided. The programme has also cold storage facilities and warehouses for storage of resources needed for logistics and medicine.

Since the initiation of the programme over 9.044 million people have been vaccinated for Hepatitis-B and 4230 screening and vaccination camps have been set up across the province.

The meeting also discussed to involve maternity homes, RMNCH centers, all medical facilities that relate to obstetrician services to provide prenatal screenings for Hepatitis-B. Vaccinations for the same must be made available at all medical levels, the meeting directed.

Those, who have tested positive for tuberculosis must be screened for HIV.

