Dr Babar Awan Calls On Prime Minister
Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:19 PM
Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.
During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to the parliamentary affairs and others mutual of interest.