Dr Babar Awan meets PM after acquittal from Nandipur corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Dr Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday - his first time meeting following his acquittal by the accountability court in the Nandipur corruption reference yesterday.

Dr Awan had resigned from the post of Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs in September 2018 after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed reference against him for allegedly causing delays in the Nandipur Power Project.