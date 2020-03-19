UrduPoint.com
Dr. Babar Awan, Sheikh Rashid, Ahmad Yar Hiraj Separately Call On PM

Dr. Babar Awan, Sheikh Rashid, Ahmad Yar Hiraj separately call on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and former Law Minister Dr. Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister offered Fateha and prayed for the soul of late Mohtarma Zaib-un-Nisa Begum, mother Dr.

Babar Awan.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Chairman Prime Minister'sInspection Commission Ahmad Yar Hiraj also separately called on the PrimeMinister.

