Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:50 PM

Dr Babar for effective legislation on public welfare related issues

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Thursday stressed the need for legislation in public welfare related issues to bring change in living standard of common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Thursday stressed the need for legislation in public welfare related issues to bring change in living standard of common man.

The incumbent government was ready to sit with the opposition parties to make legislation on various issues in the Parliament which was best forum to address matters, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement had demanded the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) during the legislation in Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

He categorically stated that nobody could get NRO from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Babar Awan said the opposition parties were showing non-serious attitude on legislation in electoral and others reforms.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leaders were habitual to appear in the court with a company of workers as they had many times attacked on the country's instituions.

