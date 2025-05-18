Open Menu

Dr. Bakht Rawan’s New Role Seen As Transformative For Media Education; PRAP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Dr. Bakht Rawan’s new role seen as transformative for media education; PRAP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Public Relations Association of Pakistan (PRAP) has welcomed the appointment of Dr. Bakht Rawan as Chairman of Mass Communication Department at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

In a congratulatory message on Sunday, PRAP President Muhammad Arshad extended warm felicitations to Dr. Bakht Rawan, acknowledging his decades-long contributions to academia, research and professional journalism.

He emphasized that Dr. Bakht Rawan's extensive experience and dedication have earned him widespread respect within the media and education sectors.

He noted, “Dr. Bakht Rawan’s leadership marks a transformative moment for public relations education in Pakistan as well. His appointment is expected to usher in a new era of academic excellence, innovation, and research within the department.”

He expressed optimism about future collaboration between PRAP and AIOU, aiming to strengthen public relations education and bridge the gap between academia and industry.

“Aligning public relations' education with contemporary practices and global standards is critical. We anticipate a dynamic partnership with AIOU to promote modern PR strategies, skill development, and industry-ready media professionals,” Muhammad Arshad added.

Founded in 1986, AIOU’s Department of Mass Communication is renowned for producing graduates who have made significant contributions to national and international media platforms.

Reaffirming the PRAP’s support, its president stated, “We are committed to supporting Dr. Rawan and his team in advancing public relations as a vital professional field, contributing to Pakistan’s evolving media landscape.”

