Dr. Bari for consistent approach to highlight Kashmir issue at international forums

Prominent human rights activist, Dr. Farzana Bari Thursday emphasized on adopting a consistent approach for highlighting Kashmir issue internationally during the whole year

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Prominent human rights activist, Dr. Farzana Bari Thursday emphasized on adopting a consistent approach for highlighting Kashmir issue internationally during the whole year.

"Only seminars, rallies and conferences on different Kashmir related days will not work but we have to adopt a consistent approach to highlight this issue at international level throughout the year", Dr. Bari said while talking to APP regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day, falling on February 5.

She stressed the need to pursue national level policy to fight Kashmir issue on diplomatic and intellectual fronts at the level of states and civil societies as well.

Dr. Bari said that the present government should adopt more systematic approach to fight the Kashmir cause with seriousness which was missing in the past.

She said every year such days expose the hypocrisy of Indian authorities and gross violation of the international standards of human rights in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK), exposing their real face.

The way right to self-determination movement of Kashmiri people was subjugated and severe human rights violations in IlOJK including killings, mass rapes, violence against women, use of pellet guns was unprecedented and a matter of great concern.

She emphasized that it is the responsibility of the state to fight the case of Kashmiri people at international forums in more effective way.

Every embassy of Pakistan should be mandated and assigned the responsibility to engage with the academia, parliament, human rights community and civil society in their respective countries and sensitize them about the massive human rights violations in IIOJK.