Dr Bari for paying attention to COVID-19 rather than hunger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Indus Hospital Karachi Dr Abdul Bari on Monday said that hunger was no issue as the country had religious and philinthrapist society having strong mechanism of feeding and financial supporting the needy an deserving people.

He said that our prime concern was COVID-19 as major threat to lives, rather than hunger due to lockdown.

In a talk show program of a private news channel, Dr Bari said that coronavirus in the country was intially entered from south western borders after its travell from China to Iran, but now it was 80 percent locally transmitted .

He said the situation demanded collective committment for stricly observing lockdown till hard month of May through abiding by the SOPs to totally eradicate the fatal disease.

To a question, Dr Abdul Bari said that it was very unfotunate that the issue of coronavirus pendamic was not taken serious at public level in the country, whereas it was controlled through total lockdown in China.

He said that the government's decision of lockdown was in compliance with the advice of medical practitioners adding, the doctors and paramedics with full protective kits on frontline were rendering sacrifices by facing difficulties.