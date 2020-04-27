UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Bari For Paying Attention To COVID-19 Rather Than Hunger

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

Dr Bari for paying attention to COVID-19 rather than hunger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Indus Hospital Karachi Dr Abdul Bari on Monday said that hunger was no issue as the country had religious and philinthrapist society having strong mechanism of feeding and financial supporting the needy an deserving people.

He said that our prime concern was COVID-19 as major threat to lives, rather than hunger due to lockdown.

In a talk show program of a private news channel, Dr Bari said that coronavirus in the country was intially entered from south western borders after its travell from China to Iran, but now it was 80 percent locally transmitted .

He said the situation demanded collective committment for stricly observing lockdown till hard month of May through abiding by the SOPs to totally eradicate the fatal disease.

To a question, Dr Abdul Bari said that it was very unfotunate that the issue of coronavirus pendamic was not taken serious at public level in the country, whereas it was controlled through total lockdown in China.

He said that the government's decision of lockdown was in compliance with the advice of medical practitioners adding, the doctors and paramedics with full protective kits on frontline were rendering sacrifices by facing difficulties.

Related Topics

Karachi Iran China Bari May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

58 minutes ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

1 hour ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defenc ..

2 hours ago

Fasting can boost your Immune System & Health

2 hours ago

Japanese Ambassador calls on Food Security Ministe ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.