Dr. Barki Chairs Meeting To Improve Medical Institutions' Performance
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Professor Dr. Nosherwan Barki, Chairman of the Health Policy board on Thursday visited Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) wherein he chaired a high-level meeting focusing on improving medical institutions and administrative affairs.
MD Dr shehzad Akbar khan, Dean KGMC prof shiraz jamal, CEO PGME Dr noor wazir, clinical coordinator Dr muhammad shah, chief administrative officer Dr sher zaman and administrative and IDF members were present on the occasion.
The discussions covered critical aspects such as transparency in the healthcare system, merit-based appointments, expansion of medical facilities, and quality assurance. Participants exchanged views on healthcare reforms and measures to enhance service delivery.
The meeting discussed key issues including selection of candidates for the Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD), establishment of a separate Board of Governors for Khyber Institute of Child Health, relocation of liver and kidney transplant surgeries from Khyber Teaching Hospital to the Institute of Kidney Diseases, open selection for faculty appointments at Khyber Girls Medical College, integration of the Burn and Trauma Unit with Hayatabad Medical Complex, internal audit team operations and quality assurance measures, resolution of pending financial matters for consultants under the Sehat Sahulat Program and enhancement of consultant shares and improvements in the Sehat Sahulat Program package
Dr.
Nosherwan Barki emphasized that transparency, merit-based decisions, and modern healthcare facilities remain the top priorities of the Health Policy Board. He reaffirmed the commitment to ongoing reforms, ensuring that they not only enhance institutional efficiency but also guarantee high-quality treatment for patients.
The delegation also commended the efforts of Hayatabad Medical Complex for its dedication to providing excellent healthcare services and implementing progressive changes in the medical sector.
