Dr Basit posted as deputy DHO Health

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Primary and Secondary Health Department transfered Dr Abdul Basit, a senior official,

as Deputy District Health Officer, Ahmadpur East.

According to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Health Department, Dr.

Abdu Bakar, Deputy District Health Officer, Ahmadpur East was transferred.

Dr Abdul Basit, presently working as senior medical office at Rural Health Center 39DNB had been transferred and posted as Deputy DHO Health Department in Ahmadpur East.