Dr Brekhna Jameel Honored "women In Science" Award

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Associate Professor and Director, IHPE Khyber Medical University Peshawar, Dr Brekhna Jameel, achieved an exceptional milestone in her scientific career by being awarded the prestigious "Women in Science" Award from the Institute for Global Health and Development at Aga Khan University.

Among a competitive pool of applicants from South Central Asia and Sub-Saharan African countries, Dr Brekhna Jameel emerged as the sole recipient from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, showcasing Pakistan's prominent position in the field.

This distinguished award not only recognizes her dedication but also includes a $20,000 research grant, providing an avenue for further groundbreaking research. Moreover, it presents the esteemed opportunity for Dr Brekhna Jameel to collaborate with the renowned professor, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhutta, a commendable honor amplifying her exceptional journey.

Dr Jameel's remarkable accomplishment extends beyond a personal triumph; it stands as a source of immense pride for the women of Pakistan, particularly those hailing from KP. This accolade not only highlights her success but also reflects the extraordinary talent, perseverance, and resilience exhibited by women in the scientific domain.

Her achievement signifies a beacon of inspiration, emphasizing the invaluable contributions and capabilities of women in science. Dr Brekhna Jameel's success resonates as a testament to the unwavering spirit and remarkable potential that women in KP and across the country hold within the realm of scientific excellence.

