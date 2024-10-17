Dr. Bukhari allowed to work as MS BVH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, Government of Punjab allowed Dr. Aamir Mehmood Bukhari to continue work as Medical Superintendent of Bahawal Victoria Hospital for a period of next three months.

In this regard, a notification was also issued by the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Department here on Thursday.

Dr. Aamir Mehmood Bukhari (APMO/BS-19), Bahawal Victoria Hospital is hereby allowed to hold additional charge of the post of Medical Superintendent for three months or till the arrival of a regular incumbent.