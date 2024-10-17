Dr. Bukhari Allowed To Work As MS BVH
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, Government of Punjab allowed Dr. Aamir Mehmood Bukhari to continue work as Medical Superintendent of Bahawal Victoria Hospital for a period of next three months.
In this regard, a notification was also issued by the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Department here on Thursday.
Dr. Aamir Mehmood Bukhari (APMO/BS-19), Bahawal Victoria Hospital is hereby allowed to hold additional charge of the post of Medical Superintendent for three months or till the arrival of a regular incumbent.
