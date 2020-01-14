UrduPoint.com
Dr. Burfat Emphasizes Diligently Designed Development Strategy For Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while emphasizing on diligently designed future strategy for economic and social development of Sindh has said that any linear derivation from the national strategy will prove counterproductive.

Delivering presidential address at the inaugural session of the international conference on "Economic and Social History of Sindh" the VC stressed for careful adaptation in the light of the sharp urban-rural, ethno-linguistic, agriculture-non agriculture income divide, with the attendant political polarization to achieve the required results of interventions in the field.

The seminar was organized by the Pakistan Study Centre at the varsity Senate Hall on Tuesday.

He emphasized that the provincial government should allocate more funds to the backward districts of the province. It should also provide incentives to relatively developed districts to mobilize resources on their own, he said and added that public-private partnership should also be encouraged for investment in infrastructure and human development.

The past practices of blaming the Federal government for all the ills and shortcomings have not been conducive and a different track needs to be adopted, he said and added that more conciliatory and cooperative path may perhaps produce better results rather than an adversarial and confrontational avenue that has not worked in the past.

Dr. Burft emphasized that growth strategy for future development should include improving the governance and institutional capacity of the provincial and district governments by enhancing accountability, transparency and rule of law, introducing a citizens' feedback system and a robust freedom of information.

Making the urban economy more competitive and efficient, raising the productivity of water, livestock and agricultural land through water course lining, precision land leveling, introducing new varieties of seeds, improved crop and animal husbandry practices, promotion of fisheries and marine products and value-added horticulture, vegetables and oilseeds were other sectors requiring immediate interventions , he added.

Moreover, mobilizing province's own revenues by reforming urban property tax, agricultural income tax, improving access of the poor, particularly the rural female population and those living in the backward districts to basic services such as education and health by giving scholarships, free lunches and conditional cash grants for female students, subsidies and free medicines may also contribute in development of the province, the VC remarked.

