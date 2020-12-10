UrduPoint.com
Dr. Burfat Re-assumes Charge Of The VC University Of Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Dr. Burfat re-assumes charge of the VC University of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Professor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, after withdrawl of his leave by the Sindh Universities Boards Department, Thursday re-assumed charge of office of the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro.    Speaking to various administrative officers, teachers and varsity employees- who welcomed and felicitated him upon his return to the office- Burfat said that he would continue efforts to make the university a model university having an environment conducive to the achievement of excellence in all disciplines through a quality education in an exceptionally peaceful atmosphere.

 He said that the online classes of all the batches would continue as usual in a bid to complete the courses of second semester without further procrastination adding that the varsity has already fallen prey to delay of at least two months on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

 He advised the officers, teachers and employees to ensure putting on face masks during attending their offices on the campus and avoid shaking hands with one another.

 Dr Burfat convened the online meeting of the deans committee on Friday as his first order after resuming his charge.

