Dr Butt appointed MS HFH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The Principal Medical Officer, of Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr Ejaz Ahmed Butt, has been given the additional charge of Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

According to a notification issued by the Special Health Care and Medical education, "He will perform the duties of MS for a period of three months or till the arrival of the regular incumbent in addition to his own duties."