Dr Daryaab Donates His Recently Published Book To UoM Library
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Dr Ali Khel Daryaab, Chairman, Department of Pashto, University of Malakand has donated his recently published book titled "Qatra Qatra Da Gabin" (Folk Tale Book) to the library of Youth Development Center (formerly Kamyab Jawan Markaz), University of Malakand on Monday
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Dr Ali Khel Daryaab, Chairman, Department of Pashto, University of Malakand has donated his recently published book titled "Qatra Qatra Da Gabin" (Folk Tale Book) to the library of Youth Development Center (formerly Kamyab Jawan Markaz), University of Malakand on Monday.
This treasure trove holds over a hundred captivating folk stories deeply rooted in the rich tapestry of Pashtun culture.
It is an invaluable resource that unveils the cultural heritage & folk traditions of the Pashtun community, offering the new generation a chance to reconnect with heritage of pashto culture as well as pashtun's folk wisdom.
Mr Jamil Anwar Abbasi, Facilitator, Youth Development Center, University of Malakand extended heartfelt gratitude to Dr Ali Khel Daryaab, Chairman, Department of Pashto,UoM for the donation of book.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surprises students with unannounced v ..
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House
Court issues physical remand orders to three officers in corruption case
PSL 2024 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Tokyo stock market hits high; oil prices dip
Delegation from Uganda embarks on five-day study visit to BISP office
Karachi Kings leave for Islamabad
Governor SBP inaugurates 1st edition of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week
Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary cel ..
Realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45,000
PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusiv ..
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surprises students with unannounced visit to Govt Pilot S ..3 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House3 minutes ago
-
Court issues physical remand orders to three officers in corruption case3 minutes ago
-
Delegation from Uganda embarks on five-day study visit to BISP office37 minutes ago
-
1st national immigration, welfare policy in its final stages: Dr. Arshad Mahmood1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz sees off outgoing PM after farewell, guard of honour1 hour ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House1 hour ago
-
Bridge collapse and drowning tragedy in IIOJK: four dead, one missing1 hour ago
-
Lecture on translation significance held at USB1 hour ago
-
Hindu pilgrims to arrive for Shivratri on March 62 hours ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations2 hours ago