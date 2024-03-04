Open Menu

Dr Daryaab Donates His Recently Published Book To UoM Library

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 06:29 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Dr Ali Khel Daryaab, Chairman, Department of Pashto, University of Malakand has donated his recently published book titled "Qatra Qatra Da Gabin" (Folk Tale Book) to the library of Youth Development Center (formerly Kamyab Jawan Markaz), University of Malakand on Monday.

This treasure trove holds over a hundred captivating folk stories deeply rooted in the rich tapestry of Pashtun culture.

It is an invaluable resource that unveils the cultural heritage & folk traditions of the Pashtun community, offering the new generation a chance to reconnect with heritage of pashto culture as well as pashtun's folk wisdom.

Mr Jamil Anwar Abbasi, Facilitator, Youth Development Center, University of Malakand extended heartfelt gratitude to Dr Ali Khel Daryaab, Chairman, Department of Pashto,UoM for the donation of book.

