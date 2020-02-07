UrduPoint.com
Dr Dhuaib Khan Assumes Charge Of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) CEO

Dr Dhuaib khan assumes charge of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) CEO

Dr Shuaib Khan assumed the charge of chief executive officer of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Dr Shuaib Khan assumed the charge of chief executive officer of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) here on Friday.

According to a handout of the PHC, Dr Shuaib Khan has 32 years of experience in leading, designing, implementing and managing healthcare projects and health systems' strengthening in both the public and development sectors, including 25 years in the public sector, on senior management positions.

While working in the development sector, Dr Khan provided technical support and oversightto partners and government departments in matters pertaining to strategic planning, healthsystems reforms, human resource development, capacity building, and integration of services.

