Dr Dies Fighting Coronavirus In Khairpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:29 PM

Dr dies fighting Coronavirus in Khairpur

Assistant Civil Surgeon, Khairpur Medical College Hospital (KMCH), Dr Shafqat Ali Shaikh on Wednesday pronounced dead after being infected with the coronavirus a week ago

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Civil Surgeon, Khairpur Medical College Hospital (KMCH), Dr Shafqat Ali Shaikh on Wednesday pronounced dead after being infected with the coronavirus a week ago.

According to the Civil Surgeon KMCH Dr Kaleemullah Memon, the Dr Shafqat Shaikh got infected with the deadly virus a week ago, while treating coronavirus patients.

He was under treatment and was put on ventilator due to critical condition, but he succumbed to the COVID-19.

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar while expressing grief over the passing of the senior doctor, offered condolences to the bereaved family. "Dr Shafqat is our real hero," he said, adding that the services rendered by the deceased doctor will always be remembered.

