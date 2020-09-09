UrduPoint.com
Dr Ehtisham Anwar Appointed Sec Education South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:37 PM

Dr Ehtisham Anwar appointed sec education South Punjab

Punjab government deputed Dr Ehtisham Anwar as Secretary Education South Punjab against a newly created post

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab government deputed Dr Ehtisham Anwar as Secretary education South Punjab against a newly created post.

A notification issued on Wednesday said that Dr Ehtisham Anwar, a special duty officer of Services and General Administration Deptt is appointed as Secretary Education Deptt South Punjab with immediate effect in his own pay and scale against a newly created post.

It merits mentioning here that eight secretaries will serve in Multan and as many in Bahawalpur under South Punjab Secretariat in the supervision of Additional Chief Secretary.

