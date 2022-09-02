Dr Ejaz urges flood affected people to follow standard precautions to avoid diseases

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Associate Professor, Health Services academy (HSA), Dr Ejaz Ahmad Khan on Friday urged upon the people of flood affected areas that they should follow maximum standard precautions to avoid diseases during their stay in camps.

Talking to ptv news, the doctor said there were high chances of two types of diseases namely water-borne and water washed diseases which can be spread after any such calamity.

He said people were living in tents in large number where they were using and sharing many things in common and most of them are using contaminated water that also caused multiple diseases and pandemic.

He said that he being team member of Ministry of Health was working promptly to deal with natural disasters and calamity adding he was also advocating people in effective manner e.g. they asked people to wash hands carefully and should maintain twenty meters distance at least for using washrooms and advised them not more than twenty people should stay in a camp.

He also suggested people to use and drink clean boiled water as it has many ways to clean at their own ease, quality of water may save lives, adding that there were high chances of suffering from dengue as its outbreaks is primarily the floods in monsoon season. Since Pakistan is facing some major floods in various cities it is better to be cautious.

He further requested people to report any suspicious disease as early as possible, so that it could be dealt at early stage.

Dr Ejaz said there were many NGOs and others organisations which were working together in the current situation but they were not well trained so needed to take guidelines from the government in this regard.