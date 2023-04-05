Close
Dr Ellinor Zeino Called On Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Dr Ellinor Zeino called on Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Dr. Ellinor Zeino Director Regional Programme Southwest Asia at Konard Adenauer foundation based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The Konard foundation has been working for years for the promotion of parliamentary relations and rule of law in Asian countries, said a press release.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar talked about the Germany-Pakistan relations and the need for strong collaboration in areas of education, student exchange programs, and rule of law in order to foster strong Germany-Pakistan relations.

