ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Chairman of the New York based Kashmir International Awareness Campaign, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, emphasized a renewed effort to spotlight the facts, figures and ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir worldwide, with the goal of bolstering international opinion.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Fai highlighted that cross-opinion digital media seminars on Kashmir are a key component of the Kashmir Awareness Campaign. The "Kashmir and the Global Conscious" seminar will be held at the Institute of Policy Studies Islamabad's Nasr Chamber in E-11/3 Islamabad on March 7, 2024.

This hybrid international seminar will specifically highlight the historical and current aspects of the holistic dispute in Jammu and Kashmir, with a particular emphasis on the significant contributions made by the late Dr.

Ayub Thakur.

Dr. Thakur played a prominent role in reiterating the Kashmir dispute's importance, both within the South Asian region and internationally, including in Europe and the USA.

Dr. Fai remarked that the extremism exhibited by the Modi government in different manifestations in Jammu and Kashmir would inevitably have repercussions, as the realities of Kashmir as a region and its significance in global history cannot be erased.