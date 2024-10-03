Dr Fai Urges OIC To Advocate For Peaceful Kashmir Settlement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum, has called upon the Organizaiton of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to advocate for a just and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people
Dr. Fai addressing the OIC Contact Group Meeting on Kashmir at the UN headquarters in New York expressed gratitude for the opportunity to speak and emphasized the people of Jammu and Kashmir’s appreciation for the OIC’s consistent support, particularly since the 7th Islamic Summit in Casablanca, Morocco, in 1994, KMS reported.
Fai highlighted India’s violations of UN Security Council resolutions and the UN Charter, stressing that the recent elections in occupied Jammu and Kashmir were “preposterous, pointless, and nonsensical.” He cited concerns about fraudulent elections, draconian laws, and human rights abuses, including the detention of Kashmiri leaders like Yaseen Malik and Shabir Ahmed Shah.
He called for the release of political prisoners and the repeal of draconian laws, particularly the domicile law designed to alter Kashmir’s demography.
