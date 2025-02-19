Open Menu

Dr Fai Urges World Powers To Take Meaningful Steps For Kashmir Settlement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Dr Fai urges world powers to take meaningful steps for Kashmir settlement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Chairman of the World Forum for Peace & Justice Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai has drawn the attention of international community to the worsening economic, social and cultural rights of people living under Indian occupation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing the ongoing 77th session of Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva under the chairmanship of Mohamed Ezzeldin Abdul-Moneim of Egypt, Dr Fai citing UN resolutions emphasized that these rights are inseparable from civil and political freedoms and must be protected through global cooperation.

The session will conclude on February 28, 2025.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai said in its Resolution 4 of 21 February 1977, the commission on Human Rights stressed the responsibility and duty of all members of the international community to create the necessary conditions for the full realization of economic, social and cultural rights as an essential means of ensuring the real and meaningful enjoyment of civil and political rights and fundamental freedoms.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on succ ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip thr ..

Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President confers First Class Medal of Indepen ..

UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on success ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

10 hours ago
AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as firs ..

AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..

10 hours ago
 WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet ..

WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..

10 hours ago
 SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with ..

SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with Guatemala

11 hours ago
 Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement econ ..

Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement economic ties

11 hours ago
 UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima so ..

UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima soil

11 hours ago
 ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition ..

ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition at F-9 Park, attracts global ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan