Dr Fai urges world powers to take meaningful steps for Kashmir settlement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Chairman of the World Forum for Peace & Justice Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai has drawn the attention of international community to the worsening economic, social and cultural rights of people living under Indian occupation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing the ongoing 77th session of Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva under the chairmanship of Mohamed Ezzeldin Abdul-Moneim of Egypt, Dr Fai citing UN resolutions emphasized that these rights are inseparable from civil and political freedoms and must be protected through global cooperation.

The session will conclude on February 28, 2025.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai said in its Resolution 4 of 21 February 1977, the commission on Human Rights stressed the responsibility and duty of all members of the international community to create the necessary conditions for the full realization of economic, social and cultural rights as an essential means of ensuring the real and meaningful enjoyment of civil and political rights and fundamental freedoms.