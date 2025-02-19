Dr Fai Urges World Powers To Take Meaningful Steps For Kashmir Settlement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Chairman of the World Forum for Peace & Justice Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai has drawn the attention of international community to the worsening economic, social and cultural rights of people living under Indian occupation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing the ongoing 77th session of Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva under the chairmanship of Mohamed Ezzeldin Abdul-Moneim of Egypt, Dr Fai citing UN resolutions emphasized that these rights are inseparable from civil and political freedoms and must be protected through global cooperation.
The session will conclude on February 28, 2025.
Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai said in its Resolution 4 of 21 February 1977, the commission on Human Rights stressed the responsibility and duty of all members of the international community to create the necessary conditions for the full realization of economic, social and cultural rights as an essential means of ensuring the real and meaningful enjoyment of civil and political rights and fundamental freedoms.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..
UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad
UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..
WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..
SCCI strengthens economic, trade partnerships with Guatemala
Sharjah welcomes Chinese delegation to cement economic ties
UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima soil
ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition at F-9 Park, attracts global ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Fai urges world powers to take meaningful steps for Kashmir settlement5 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti condemns killing of 7 bus passengers in Barkhan15 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles death of MNA, ex-minister Yousuf Talpur35 minutes ago
-
President, PM condemn killing of bus passengers in Barkhan1 hour ago
-
President grieved over death of Nawab Yousuf Talpur2 hours ago
-
Ramzan Bazars to be set up in all AJK districts to supply edibles to consumers on subsidized rates10 hours ago
-
Sharjeel holds meetings to discuss Dumper, Tanker accidents issue11 hours ago
-
ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition at F-9 Park, attracts global attention11 hours ago
-
Multan Police solve blind murder case, arrest two suspects11 hours ago
-
Kohat launches massive vaccination drive against deadly 'Tabaq' disease11 hours ago
-
Economic indicators show positive trends: Rana Mashhood11 hours ago
-
Amb. Zahra Baloch briefs ASPAC plenary meeting11 hours ago