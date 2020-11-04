ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday asked the administration of Federal capital's hospitals to ensure safety measures to protect doctors and para medial staff from COVID-19.

Talking to media on inauguration of school of Dentistry at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr Faisal said that the federal hospitals will remain open to provide medical services to incoming patients with other medical complications during coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the government has adopted effective strategy to combat COVOD-19 for reduction in coronavirus cases in the country.

He said that present facts and figure of the disease show increasing trend of coronavirus on which the government has taken measures for prompt response on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He added team at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was doing efficient work against the disease.

He said that the main focus of the strategy was to control the disease on one hand and maintaining business activities of small and poor traders on the other hand.

He said that all concerned federal, provincial, public and private institutions were playing remarkable role under NCOC against the disease.

He also acknowledged the role of frontline health workers including doctors and nurses. He said that all possible measures will be adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already burdened health system of the country.

He said that strategies were made to control coronavirus keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He added input from concerned stakeholders was also considered to avoid any missing aspect.

He added several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.