Dr Faisal asks schools administrations to ensure COVID-19 safety measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday asked the schools administrations to ensure safety measures to protect Primary class students from COVID-19.

Addressing a media briefing at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dr Faisal said that convincing small age group school children to follow Corona SOPS is not an easy task and asked the schools administrations and teachers to take this responsibility on start of primary sections from Wednesday.

He asked the parents to regularly observe their school going children and in case of any illness avoid sending them school while teachers should also observe health of children on daily basis and contact to parents in case of observing any illness in primary class students.

He said that there should be proper arrangements for having sufficient gap in primary class children sitting keeping in mind the appropriate class density. He said that schools administrations should also monitor the SOPs related with the protection of school children from Corona after start of primary classes.

He made it clear that all schools have to strictly follow these SOPs announced by the government like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc. He added besides school administration, the role of parents is also crucial to ensure implementation of SOPs.

Dr Faisal said "Schools administration, teachers and parents will have to adhere to the instructions after reopening of institutions." He said that students with low immunity level should be avoided to attend school.

He said that due to immediate closure of schools a large number of population particularly students are now safe and remained protected from COVID-19. He added the government has adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country.

Dr Faisal said that present facts and figure of the disease show declining trend of Coronavirus at all level due to prompt response of the government. Expressing satisfaction over current COVID-19 situation, he said that all this was made possible due to team efforts and with the support of district and school administrations.