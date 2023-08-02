Open Menu

Dr Faisal Assumes Office Of Pakistan High Commissioner To UK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Dr Faisal assumes office of Pakistan High Commissioner to UK

Dr. Mohammad Faisal has assumed the office of the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Dr. Mohammad Faisal has assumed the office of the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom.

On his arrival at the airport, he was received by Kathryn Colvin CVO FCIL, Special Representative of the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, a press release on Wednesday said.

"With rich experience of three decades in the foreign service of Pakistan, High Commissioner of Pakistan Dr. Faisal aims to further deepen and strengthen the historic relationship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, building upon the strong bilateral relations existing between the two countries," it was added.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal holds degrees of MBBS, M.Sc., LLM and Masters in Political Science.

He joined the foreign service in 1995 and has held many positions at the headquarters, including deputy director, director general and the spokesperson.

Dr. Faisal's diplomatic assignments at Pakistan Missions abroad included Dar-es-Salam, Brussels and Jeddah.

Prior to coming to the UK, he was serving as the ambassador of Pakistan to Germany.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jeddah Germany Brussels United Kingdom Airport

Recent Stories

K-Electric assures to address power outages issue: ..

K-Electric assures to address power outages issue: Mustafa Kamal

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Science Club monitors supermoon phenomeno ..

Fujairah Science Club monitors supermoon phenomenon

44 minutes ago
 PML-N talent promotion policy to propel youth-driv ..

PML-N talent promotion policy to propel youth-driven economic growth:Sardar Awai ..

1 hour ago
 MQM (P) to celebrate Independence Day with enthusi ..

MQM (P) to celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm

1 hour ago
 NA body recommends to approve Government's Bill

NA body recommends to approve Government's Bill

1 hour ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb

Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 hour ago
Ban imposed on aerial firing, quad copter flying n ..

Ban imposed on aerial firing, quad copter flying near air PAF bases

1 hour ago
 DC inaugurates libraries in three different High s ..

DC inaugurates libraries in three different High schools of district

1 hour ago
 WHO striving to eliminate hepatitis from Pakistan

WHO striving to eliminate hepatitis from Pakistan

58 minutes ago
 Russia says Niger intervention threats unhelpful

Russia says Niger intervention threats unhelpful

58 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) rejects PTI chief's request to ..

Supreme Court (SC) rejects PTI chief's request to stay Toshakhana trial

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to r ..

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to remain high alert in rainy seas ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan