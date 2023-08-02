Dr Faisal assumes office of Pakistan High Commissioner to UK

(@FahadShabbir)

Dr. Mohammad Faisal has assumed the office of the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Dr. Mohammad Faisal has assumed the office of the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom.

On his arrival at the airport, he was received by Kathryn Colvin CVO FCIL, Special Representative of the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, a press release on Wednesday said.

"With rich experience of three decades in the foreign service of Pakistan, High Commissioner of Pakistan Dr. Faisal aims to further deepen and strengthen the historic relationship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, building upon the strong bilateral relations existing between the two countries," it was added.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal holds degrees of MBBS, M.Sc., LLM and Masters in Political Science.

He joined the foreign service in 1995 and has held many positions at the headquarters, including deputy director, director general and the spokesperson.

Dr. Faisal's diplomatic assignments at Pakistan Missions abroad included Dar-es-Salam, Brussels and Jeddah.

Prior to coming to the UK, he was serving as the ambassador of Pakistan to Germany.