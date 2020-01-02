UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Faisal Bids Adieu To FO Spokesmanship After Eventful Term

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:21 PM

Dr Faisal bids adieu to FO spokesmanship after eventful term

Dr Muhammad Faisal Thursday bid adieu to the office of the Foreign Office Spokesperson after completing an eventful term of above two-years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Dr Muhammad Faisal Thursday bid adieu to the office of the Foreign Office Spokesperson after completing an eventful term of above two-years.

Appointed as the spokesperson in October 2017, Dr Faisal remained actively engaged with both the mainstream and social media to highlight Pakistan's stance on the issues related to the foreign policy.

During his last media interaction prior to the weekly press briefing to be addressed by his successor Aisha Farooqui, Dr Faisal said he had a very interesting stint that had seen many developments on foreign policy fronts.

He said the events like Kulbhushan Jhadav episode including his counselor access and the judgment of International Court of Justice in his case, opening of Kartarpur Corridor and the construction of a modern auditorium at Foreign Office, on his suggestion marked his term.

During his term, Dr Faisal also handled the events including the shooting down of Indian aircraft by Pakistan Air Force in February 2019, uprising in Kashmir after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani, the Indian unilateral action of August 5, 2019 in IOJK and its aftermarth and later Prime Minister Imran Khan's landmark address at the UN General Assembly.

In a recent reshuffle at the Foreign Office, Dr Faisal has now been appointed as Pakistan's ambassador to Germany.

He has been replaced by Aisha Farooqui, who had earlier been posted as Consul General of Pakistan in Houston, USA.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India USA Imran Khan Prime Minister Foreign Office United Nations Social Media Germany Houston February August October 2017 2019 Media Court Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Taj felicitates CM Sindh for achieving financial c ..

7 seconds ago

Two clinics of quacks sealed in Rawalpindi

8 seconds ago

One Firefighter Killed in Factory Building Collaps ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) returns petition challenging am ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 150, traded at Rs 88,300 per t ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues contempt of cou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.