Dr Faisal bids adieu to FO spokesmanship after eventful term

Dr Muhammad Faisal Thursday bid adieu to the office of the Foreign Office Spokesperson after completing an eventful term of above two-years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Dr Muhammad Faisal Thursday bid adieu to the office of the Foreign Office Spokesperson after completing an eventful term of above two-years.

Appointed as the spokesperson in October 2017, Dr Faisal remained actively engaged with both the mainstream and social media to highlight Pakistan's stance on the issues related to the foreign policy.

During his last media interaction prior to the weekly press briefing to be addressed by his successor Aisha Farooqui, Dr Faisal said he had a very interesting stint that had seen many developments on foreign policy fronts.

He said the events like Kulbhushan Jhadav episode including his counselor access and the judgment of International Court of Justice in his case, opening of Kartarpur Corridor and the construction of a modern auditorium at Foreign Office, on his suggestion marked his term.

During his term, Dr Faisal also handled the events including the shooting down of Indian aircraft by Pakistan Air Force in February 2019, uprising in Kashmir after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani, the Indian unilateral action of August 5, 2019 in IOJK and its aftermarth and later Prime Minister Imran Khan's landmark address at the UN General Assembly.

In a recent reshuffle at the Foreign Office, Dr Faisal has now been appointed as Pakistan's ambassador to Germany.

He has been replaced by Aisha Farooqui, who had earlier been posted as Consul General of Pakistan in Houston, USA.