Dr Faisal Bilal Lodhi posted as Principal Punjab Medical College

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Dr Muhammad Faisal Bilal Lodhi, Professor of Surgery, Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) posted as Principal Punjab Medical College (PMC), Faisalabad.

According to a notification issued by Services and General Administration Department Punjab, the newly appointed incumbent would have to undertake in writing on a stamp paper that he agreed to abide by the policy of institutionalpractice, if available and shall give up their private practice, if any, during theirtenure as Principal/Dean.