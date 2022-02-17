Dr Faisal expresses pleasure on first-ever visit of Bill Gates to Pakistan

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 02:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday expressed deep pleasure on the first-ever visit of microsoft owner Bill Gates to Pakistan.

In a tweet on the arrival of American business tycoon, Dr Faisal said," It is a pleasure to welcome Bill Gates on his first-ever visit to Pakistan."He said that the planned engagements of Bill Gates included a review of progress on polio eradication, a visit to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and Ehsas Program as well as meeting the President and the Prime Minister and the health leadership of the provinces.

