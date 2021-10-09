UrduPoint.com

Dr Faisal For Vaccinating Eligible Children Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:23 AM

Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children against COVID-19

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan Friday appealed the parents to vaccinate their children aged twelve years and above against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan Friday appealed the parents to vaccinate their children aged twelve years and above against coronavirus.

In a media briefing, he assured the parents that the vaccine was safe and that they should vaccinate their children without any fear.

He said Saturday had been fixed for the vaccination of the children. He said the vaccine campaign had been started in schools for vaccination of children aged twelve and above against coronavirus.

He said mobile teams would be visiting the educational institutions for this purpose.

He said the last weeks of October and November had been fixed for the vaccination of students in their institutions.

He said it was important not only to ensure their uninterrupted studies but also take the country towards normalcy.

He said complete vaccination of children aged twelve and above by 30th November had been made mandatory.

Dr Faisal said the decision of allowing the schools to resume normal classes from Monday was taken in view of decrease in number of COVID-19 cases.

He expressed his satisfaction over progress of corona vaccination campaign and added it was running smoothly.

He said over 63 million people had been fully or partially vaccinated in the country so far.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Mobile Progress October November Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, ..

Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, US-Taliban Deal Weakened Gove ..

2 minutes ago
 Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hos ..

Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hospital

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

2 minutes ago
 Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

29 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in A ..

UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in Afghanistan - Spokesman

29 minutes ago
 Newcastle dream big after Saudi-led takeover despi ..

Newcastle dream big after Saudi-led takeover despite human rights fears

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.