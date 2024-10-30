Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom Dr. Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday said that Pakistan stood committed to the principled stance of resolving the Jammu and Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom Dr. Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday said that Pakistan stood committed to the principled stance of resolving the Jammu and Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He said that holding sham elections in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian government was a clear violation of the international law.

He expressed these views during a seminar and photo exhibition organized by Pakistan High Commission, London to commemorate Jammu & Kashmir Black Day, a press release said.

British parliamentarians including Lord Qurban Hussain, Baroness Nosheen Mubarak, Yasmin Qureshi MP, Mohammad Afzal Khan MP, Adnan Hussain MP; Councillor Yasmine Dar; Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International; Kashmiris residing in UK and media representatives attended the seminar.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal said that use of illegal force, unlawful detention of Kashmiri leadership, human rights abuses against women, children and elderly, communication blackout and use of pellet gun on youth were all brutal actions taken by Indian government.

He urged the Pakistani and Kashmiri community in the UK to unite and stand together to raise voice for resolution of Jammu & Kashmir issue as per UN Security Council resolutions.

British parliamentarians, in their remarks, said that they would continue to raise voices for the in-alienable rights of the people of Jammu & Kashmir”. Members of Parliament emphasized that Jammu & Kashmir issue was not a bilateral issue between Pakistan & India, rather it was a long-standing international issue.

They urged upon international community to influence India for immediately halting the human rights violations inflicted upon innocent Kashmiris.

Other speakers paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the people of Jammu & Kashmir who have been suffering at the hands of an oppressor forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier, the high commissioner, along with the British parliamentarians and prominent Kashmiri leaders based in UK, a large number of Pakistani diaspora and media visited photo exhibition.

The photo exhibition portrayed pictorial representation of the atrocities being inflicted upon the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir.