Open Menu

Dr Faisal Highlights Resolution Of J&K Issue According To Wishes Of Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 11:58 PM

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom Dr. Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday said that Pakistan stood committed to the principled stance of resolving the Jammu and Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom Dr. Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday said that Pakistan stood committed to the principled stance of resolving the Jammu and Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He said that holding sham elections in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian government was a clear violation of the international law.

He expressed these views during a seminar and photo exhibition organized by Pakistan High Commission, London to commemorate Jammu & Kashmir Black Day, a press release said.

British parliamentarians including Lord Qurban Hussain, Baroness Nosheen Mubarak, Yasmin Qureshi MP, Mohammad Afzal Khan MP, Adnan Hussain MP; Councillor Yasmine Dar; Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International; Kashmiris residing in UK and media representatives attended the seminar.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal said that use of illegal force, unlawful detention of Kashmiri leadership, human rights abuses against women, children and elderly, communication blackout and use of pellet gun on youth were all brutal actions taken by Indian government.

He urged the Pakistani and Kashmiri community in the UK to unite and stand together to raise voice for resolution of Jammu & Kashmir issue as per UN Security Council resolutions.

British parliamentarians, in their remarks, said that they would continue to raise voices for the in-alienable rights of the people of Jammu & Kashmir”. Members of Parliament emphasized that Jammu & Kashmir issue was not a bilateral issue between Pakistan & India, rather it was a long-standing international issue.

They urged upon international community to influence India for immediately halting the human rights violations inflicted upon innocent Kashmiris.

Other speakers paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the people of Jammu & Kashmir who have been suffering at the hands of an oppressor forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier, the high commissioner, along with the British parliamentarians and prominent Kashmiri leaders based in UK, a large number of Pakistani diaspora and media visited photo exhibition.

The photo exhibition portrayed pictorial representation of the atrocities being inflicted upon the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations Parliament London Jammu United Kingdom Afzal Khan Women Media All Government

Recent Stories

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

52 seconds ago
 Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

54 seconds ago
 Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avai ..

Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, m ..

Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri

2 minutes ago
 UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic e ..

UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..

2 minutes ago
 KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightni ..

KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident

2 minutes ago
Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all co ..

Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM

2 minutes ago
 ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism cas ..

ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case

2 minutes ago
 Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Ch ..

Humayun Khan wishes success for Young Taekwondo Champion Ayesha Ayaz

2 minutes ago
 Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM D ..

Govt. focusses on economic uplift of masses: DPM Dar

2 minutes ago
 Asjad, Ahsan, Asif to play round 32 of World Snook ..

Asjad, Ahsan, Asif to play round 32 of World Snooker C'ship

2 minutes ago
 One Khwarij terrorist killed other apprehended inj ..

One Khwarij terrorist killed other apprehended injured in Zhob operation: ISPR

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan