ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan Thursday inaugurated the extension of an intensive care unit (ICU) at Mother and Children Hospital (MCH) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Addressing the ceremony, he said the government was committed to providing the best medical services for mothers and children in the country.

He said innovative steps were being taken to further improve the facilities to control the mother and child mortality rate in the country.

He said the present government had paid special focus on the health sector and particularly on mother and child health by starting several mega projects.

He said effective measures were being adopted to achieve targets of universal health coverage (UHC).

He said the government was working for the expansion of the UHC by investing in health systems, especially in Primary Health Care (PHC), and was committed to implementing its agenda to achieve the target of UHC.

He reiterated the strengthening of PHC in the country and taking innovative steps to improve the health status of the population.

He assured expansion in coverage of the Sehat Sahulat Programme, which would be instrumental in decreasing the financial burden on the poor and marginalized population, and endorsement of the UHC Benefit Package.

He said the government was working on developing strategies and plans for strengthening the PHC services and implementation of the UHC plan.

He said PIMS was a major public sector hospital and assured that all possible support would be provided to improve the standard of services at the hospital.

He expressed the hope that the hospital's governing board would play its role in making positive changes in running the affairs of the hospital.

He thanked the ambassador of Japan, Matsuda Kuninori, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for their support to Pakistan in the health sector.

He said the government of Japan had always supported Pakistan in many areas including disaster management and expressed the hope that such cooperation would continue in the future also.

He urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SoPs) to effectively counter the disease.

He also asked citizens to wear mask, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.